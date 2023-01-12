Update from Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) was $3.04 for the day, up 8.96% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30481746 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,755 led to the insider holds 6,224,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,018,395 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 6,574,196 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,128,015 and left with 6,924,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $9.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9813.

Shares Statistics:

TLRY traded an average of 21.31M shares per day over the past three months and 16.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 611.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.14M with a Short Ratio of 44.93M, compared to 64.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $894.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.