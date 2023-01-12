Which analyst expects G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $15.66 up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $15.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539966 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

CL King Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Herrero Amigo Victor bought 10,270 shares for $12.20 per share. The transaction valued at 125,294 led to the insider holds 32,485 shares of the business.

Goldfarb Jeffrey David bought 19,000 shares of GIII for $246,240 on Dec 05. The Executive Vice President now owns 491,631 shares after completing the transaction at $12.96 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, GOLDFARB MORRIS, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $12.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,135,000 and bolstered with 2,094,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, G-III’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $31.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIII has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 718.78k over the past ten days. A total of 47.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.