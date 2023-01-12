Which analyst expects Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) closed at $12.00 up 4.26% from its previous closing price of $11.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240977 shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when TOKARZ MICHAEL T sold 4,189 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 47,519 led to the insider holds 376,499 shares of the business.

THOMAS LYDIA W sold 12,578 shares of MWA for $147,540 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 115,618 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, HANSEN THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,578 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,937 and left with 82,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $13.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MWA has traded an average of 927.62K shares per day and 550.89k over the past ten days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MWA is 0.24, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $320.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $328.2M to a low estimate of $316.99M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.6M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.