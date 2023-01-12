Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) closed at $2.10 in the last session, up 12.61% from day before closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2351 from its previous closing price. On the day, 455114 shares were traded. YTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1822 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8801.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YTEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 10, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On August 27, 2020, National Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Sinskey Anthony J bought 2,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,599 led to the insider holds 17,309 shares of the business.

Sinskey Anthony J bought 2,000 shares of YTEN for $5,698 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 15,309 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sinskey Anthony J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,530 and bolstered with 13,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YTEN has reached a high of $7.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7802.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YTEN traded on average about 23.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.99M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YTEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 92.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.73, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.38 and $-2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.58. EPS for the following year is $-1.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.11 and $-2.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $130k. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92k, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $140k, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614k, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.11M and the low estimate is $820k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 728.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.