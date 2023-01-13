A correction may be in store for Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Beyond Air Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.59, up 10.57% from its previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507796 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XAIR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 22, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Carey Robert bought 20,000 shares for $5.75 per share. The transaction valued at 115,000 led to the insider holds 842,323 shares of the business.

Carey Robert bought 15,000 shares of XAIR for $86,248 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 822,323 shares after completing the transaction at $5.75 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Carey Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $5.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,242 and bolstered with 807,323 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XAIR traded 240.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 229.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.12M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.38M and the low estimate is $30.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 807.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.