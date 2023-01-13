A correction may be in store for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares?

In the latest session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) closed at $19.89 up 4.85% from its previous closing price of $18.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748580 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Talos Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 212,651 led to the insider holds 12,291,914 shares of the business.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,530 shares of TALO for $212,651 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 12,291,914 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Riverstone Energy Partners V, , who serves as the Director of the company, sold 172,743 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,489,806 and left with 12,302,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TALO has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 828.93k over the past ten days. A total of 82.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $8 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $309.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $382M to a low estimate of $281.1M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.91M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.07M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.