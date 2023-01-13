A glimpse at Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) closed at $29.83 up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $29.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4433843 shares were traded. BEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 10,134 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 42,641 led to the insider holds 9,990,587 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 44,574 shares of BEN for $189,003 on Nov 07. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 9,980,453 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 40,694 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,767 and bolstered with 9,935,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEN has traded an average of 3.35M shares per day and 3.16M over the past ten days. A total of 487.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.20M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 20.76M, compared to 20.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BEN is 1.20, from 1.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 45.40% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.