A glimpse at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.01, up 2.30% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793302 shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 17.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 200,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 806,900 led to the insider holds 3,913,676 shares of the business.

Horn Kinney sold 5,253 shares of OLMA for $24,952 on Mar 10. The CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 2,458 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4518.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLMA traded 121.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 136.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$3.62.