A glimpse at SAP SE’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at $116.68 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $114.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082779 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAP SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 516.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $139.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAP has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 885.55k over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAP is 2.08, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 69.50% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.94B to a low estimate of $7.62B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.53B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.62B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.42B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.57B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.25B and the low estimate is $31.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.