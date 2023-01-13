A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

After finishing at $127.42 in the prior trading day, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $133.71, up 4.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786932 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 760.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $259 to $150.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $228 to $133.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 761.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Shares short for GTLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 23.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.66 and $5.71.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $448.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.5M to a low estimate of $429.97M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $348.21M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $530.76M, an increase of 40.10% over than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.