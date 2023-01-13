A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

After finishing at $306.09 in the prior trading day, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) closed at $306.44, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740836 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $309.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $300.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $380 from $393 previously.

On January 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $405 to $377.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $384.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $379.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 312.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 749.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.09, compared to 2.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.