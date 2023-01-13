A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

The price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $52.72 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $51.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3117500 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 1,591 shares for $49.22 per share. The transaction valued at 78,305 led to the insider holds 71,330 shares of the business.

Manor Eyal sold 414 shares of TWLO for $20,485 on Dec 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 151,570 shares after completing the transaction at $49.48 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,642 shares for $51.00 each. As a result, the insider received 185,742 and left with 72,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $240.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWLO traded on average about 4.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 7.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 32 analysts recommending between $1.03 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $972.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $999M to a low estimate of $965M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $680.47M, an estimated increase of 42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991.11M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.