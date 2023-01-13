Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) closed at $4.83 in the last session, up 24.48% from day before closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202876 shares were traded. DRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.20 and its Current Ratio is at 33.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On April 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTS has reached a high of $20.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2977.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRTS traded on average about 49.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 228.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 237.81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.99.