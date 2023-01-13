An average trading volume for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed at $52.03 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $51.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3713103 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DASH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $227 to $40.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares for $47.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,377 led to the insider holds 353,943 shares of the business.

Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares of DASH for $59,150 on Jan 06. The Director now owns 82,278 shares after completing the transaction at $47.32 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Payne Christopher D, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 47,093 shares for $54.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,570,455 and left with 353,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $152.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DASH traded on average about 5.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 22.18M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.