An average trading volume for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) closed at $0.33 in the last session, up 23.73% from day before closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0629 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666786 shares were traded. INUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 28, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On September 29, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2015, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Lee Kenneth Ewell bought 12,500 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 5,916 led to the insider holds 425,000 shares of the business.

Lee Kenneth Ewell bought 12,500 shares of INUV for $5,958 on May 23. The Director now owns 412,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On May 20, another insider, Lee Kenneth Ewell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,072 and bolstered with 400,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INUV has reached a high of $0.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4167.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INUV traded on average about 237.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.04M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INUV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 775.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.83M, up 48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $107.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.