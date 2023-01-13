An investigation into LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s technical aspects

The price of LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) closed at $1.54 in the last session, up 6.94% from day before closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791672 shares were traded. LPTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when LEEBURG LOUIS bought 6,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 10,080 led to the insider holds 119,191 shares of the business.

Peck Darcie bought 22,500 shares of LPTH for $46,876 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 22,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, LEEBURG LOUIS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,076 and bolstered with 109,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTH has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1770, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3973.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPTH traded on average about 33.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 121.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.21M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 147.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $7.65M. As of the current estimate, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.71M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.56M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.11M and the low estimate is $38.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.