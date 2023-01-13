An investigation into Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s technical aspects

The price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $37.68 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $37.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623862 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when MOLLOY ANTHONY sold 546 shares for $38.31 per share. The transaction valued at 20,917 led to the insider holds 19,450 shares of the business.

MOLLOY ANTHONY sold 158 shares of PCRX for $6,177 on Jan 04. The Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer now owns 19,996 shares after completing the transaction at $39.09 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, REINHARDT MAX, who serves as the President, Rest of World of the company, sold 1,380 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 80,040 and left with 31,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $82.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCRX traded on average about 505.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 579.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Shares short for PCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $168.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.4M to a low estimate of $165M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.38M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.04M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.98M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.53M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $887.9M and the low estimate is $703.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.