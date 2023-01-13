An investigation into SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $302.15 in the prior trading day, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $309.46, up 2.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782134 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $310.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $300.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on December 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $325.

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $389 to $396.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $269 to $367.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $330.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,650,995 led to the insider holds 150,938 shares of the business.

Bechor Uri sold 8,716 shares of SEDG for $2,963,440 on Dec 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 19,406 shares after completing the transaction at $340.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lando Zvi, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 63 shares for $295.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,647 and left with 45,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 151.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 1.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $822.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.2M to a low estimate of $784.26M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.78M, an increase of 55.20% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.19M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.