An overall feel about Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $76.75 up 3.63% from its previous closing price of $74.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331261 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Management Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Rosenthal Bennett sold 100,000 shares for $70.14 per share. The transaction valued at 7,014,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Bennett sold 200,000 shares of ARES for $16,048,275 on Nov 14. The Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $80.24 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Arougheti Michael J, who serves as the Co-Founder, CEO and President of the company, sold 9,400 shares for $85.04 each. As a result, the insider received 799,376 and left with 460,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARES has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 890.86k over the past ten days. A total of 175.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 2.44, from 1.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $995.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $916.4M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.68M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of -$24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.