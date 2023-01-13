An overall feel about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $64.90, up 4.41% from its previous closing price of $62.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1345813 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 111.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXSM traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.37M, compared to 5.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.38% and a Short% of Float of 16.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.63, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331.5M and the low estimate is $120.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 274.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.