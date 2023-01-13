An overall feel about Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $71.22 up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $69.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236491 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boston Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $74 from $91 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares for $89.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,021,673 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 21,102 shares of BXP for $2,543,120 on Feb 23. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BXP has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 156.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 3.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.92, from 2.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $771.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $788.88M to a low estimate of $740.6M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $731.06M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.39M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773.24M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.