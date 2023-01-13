An overall feel about CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) closed at $42.44 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $42.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984322 shares were traded. CUBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CubeSmart’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1812.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $41 from $47 previously.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $54.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUBE has traded an average of 2.45M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 225.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.16M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CUBE is 1.96, from 1.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $257.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $259.6M to a low estimate of $255.68M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $221.91M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.03M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822.56M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.