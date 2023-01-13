Analysis of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI): Selected Notes

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) closed the day trading at $40.17 up 3.37% from the previous closing price of $38.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879379 shares were traded. NATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.56.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NATI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Green Jason Elliot sold 8,026 shares for $36.90 per share. The transaction valued at 296,159 led to the insider holds 74,055 shares of the business.

Starkloff Eric Howard sold 900 shares of NATI for $37,800 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 285,578 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Starkloff Eric Howard, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 800 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,000 and left with 286,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NATI has reached a high of $43.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NATI traded about 655.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NATI traded about 693.15k shares per day. A total of 132.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NATI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

NATI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 104.60% for NATI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $488.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $536M to a low estimate of $464.34M. As of the current estimate, National Instruments Corporation’s year-ago sales were $420.64M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.36M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $461.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.