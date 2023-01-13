Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN): Selected Notes

The closing price of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) was $2.98 for the day, down -4.49% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800574 shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Shams Sammaad sold 1,216 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,526 led to the insider holds 15,615 shares of the business.

Presutti Timothy M. bought 670,765 shares of NN for $2,044,693 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 670,765 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Presutti Timothy M., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 146,422 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 387,301 and bolstered with 4,857,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $9.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6417.

Shares Statistics:

NN traded an average of 313.87K shares per day over the past three months and 199.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.20M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 1,771.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $40.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.