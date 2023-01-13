Analysis of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS): Selected Notes

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed the day trading at $12.79 up 2.32% from the previous closing price of $12.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7554145 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on August 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Breitbard Mark sold 7,311 shares for $12.34 per share. The transaction valued at 90,208 led to the insider holds 98,980 shares of the business.

O’Connell Katrina sold 31,294 shares of GPS for $438,116 on Nov 18. The EVP CFO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Laughton Mary Beth, who serves as the President & CEO, Athleta of the company, sold 11,030 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider received 124,402 and left with 31,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $18.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPS traded about 8.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPS traded about 7.11M shares per day. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.31M with a Short Ratio of 34.77M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Dividends & Splits

GPS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 360.00% for GPS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $15.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.