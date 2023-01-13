Analysis of UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH): Selected Notes

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) closed the day trading at $17.27 up 4.54% from the previous closing price of $16.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810016 shares were traded. UMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UMH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 19, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.

On August 27, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.50.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 27, 2021, with a $27.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought 1,750 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 27,948 led to the insider holds 39,298 shares of the business.

PRUITT ANGELA D. bought 61 shares of UMH for $1,000 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 2,697 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Mitchell William Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 61 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000 and bolstered with 11,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMH has reached a high of $25.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UMH traded about 295.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UMH traded about 399.53k shares per day. A total of 54.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.68M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UMH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

UMH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $50.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.7M to a low estimate of $49.57M. As of the current estimate, UMH Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.03M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.83M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $186.1M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.3M and the low estimate is $202.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.