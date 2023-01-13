Are analysts optimistic about Datadog Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock?

The closing price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) was $69.21 for the day, up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $69.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4386856 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DDOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On December 14, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares for $69.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,961,871 led to the insider holds 179,370 shares of the business.

Blitzer Adam sold 6,642 shares of DDOG for $552,216 on Dec 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 159,429 shares after completing the transaction at $83.14 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Walters Sean Michael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 6,863 shares for $77.32 each. As a result, the insider received 530,620 and left with 142,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $184.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.29.

Shares Statistics:

DDOG traded an average of 4.63M shares per day over the past three months and 4.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.22M with a Short Ratio of 13.65M, compared to 10.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.32M to a low estimate of $411.01M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.49M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.73M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.67M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.