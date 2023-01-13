Are analysts optimistic about The Trade Desk Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTD) stock?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed the day trading at $46.70 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $47.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4366373 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On December 20, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 85,230 led to the insider holds 193,259 shares of the business.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 3,676 shares of TTD for $266,510 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,858 shares after completing the transaction at $72.50 per share. On May 25, another insider, WELLS DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $45.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 801,675 and bolstered with 106,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $87.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTD traded about 4.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTD traded about 3.57M shares per day. A total of 487.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 17.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $386.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $392.8M to a low estimate of $384.5M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.52M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.98M, an increase of 28.90% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.