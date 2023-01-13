Are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.85, up 12.21% from its previous closing price of $24.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801817 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 06, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Nandabalan Krishnan sold 25,889 shares for $22.34 per share. The transaction valued at 578,330 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nandabalan Krishnan sold 34,111 shares of BTAI for $742,546 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.77 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Mehta Vimal, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $19.44 each. As a result, the insider received 583,320 and left with 9,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7711.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $24.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTAI traded 261.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 294.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 32.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.39 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.1. EPS for the following year is -$4.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$6.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135M and the low estimate is $9.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 898.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.