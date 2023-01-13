Are Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed at $107.28 up 2.14% from its previous closing price of $105.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1546949 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $81 from $91 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $128.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P sold 1,000 shares for $111.01 per share. The transaction valued at 111,010 led to the insider holds 11,676 shares of the business.

Stein A William bought 5,000 shares of DLR for $566,100 on Sep 15. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $113.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Corey Dyer, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of the company, sold 6,253 shares for $132.40 each. As a result, the insider received 827,897 and left with 11,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 88.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $160.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLR has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 287.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.19M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.72M, compared to 8.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DLR is 4.88, from 4.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.