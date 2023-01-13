Are Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $36.97 up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $35.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8017274 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares for $38.87 per share. The transaction valued at 87,458 led to the insider holds 21,046 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of LUV for $105,098 on May 27. The Director now owns 23,296 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $50.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUV has traded an average of 6.36M shares per day and 8.69M over the past ten days. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.64M, compared to 10.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, from 0.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.35B to a low estimate of $6.12B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.44B and the low estimate is $25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.