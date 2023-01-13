As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) offers stability

The closing price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) was $57.50 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $56.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581001 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Cooke Shane sold 5,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 264,608 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COLLIER RICHARD T sold 5,000 shares of PRTA for $263,350 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 1,219 shares after completing the transaction at $52.67 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ekman Lars, who serves as the Chair of the Board of the company, sold 15,834 shares for $55.98 each. As a result, the insider received 886,407 and left with 243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 553.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $66.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.25.

Shares Statistics:

PRTA traded an average of 607.27K shares per day over the past three months and 721.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.35M. Insiders hold about 4.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.97. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -77.80% from the average estimate.