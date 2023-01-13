As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) offers stability

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) closed the day trading at $35.41 up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $34.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890264 shares were traded. STAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STAG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 459.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $34 from $36 previously.

On January 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $48.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares for $41.98 per share. The transaction valued at 629,654 led to the insider holds 22,088 shares of the business.

Butcher Benjamin S sold 10,000 shares of STAG for $396,576 on Mar 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 37,088 shares after completing the transaction at $39.66 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Butcher Benjamin S, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 600,411 and left with 47,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $44.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STAG traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STAG traded about 908.74k shares per day. A total of 179.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 4.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

STAG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.46, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $167.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.04M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.62M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.03M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.93M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $657.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $643M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $559.43M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.47M and the low estimate is $658M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.