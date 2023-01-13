As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) offers stability

The closing price of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) was $4.46 for the day, up 11.50% from the previous closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593484 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9873 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5931, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.1090.

Shares Statistics:

TCBP traded an average of 68.95K shares per day over the past three months and 321.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.57M. Insiders hold about 27.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 236.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.