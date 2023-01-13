BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) was $7.81 for the day, up 6.40% from the previous closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917101 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.00 and its Current Ratio is at 17.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On November 18, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63334.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLU is 0.17, which has changed by 23.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

BLU traded an average of 564.23K shares per day over the past three months and 844.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Dec 14, 2022 were 10.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 9.91M on Nov 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.19.