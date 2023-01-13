Considering Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at $33.22 in the last session, up 4.76% from day before closing price of $31.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886991 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CERE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.

On September 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,871 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of CERE for $1,333,300 on Dec 09. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $26.67 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Renger John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 750,005 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CERE traded on average about 553.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 5.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.81.