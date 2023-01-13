Considering Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $31.15 in the prior trading day, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) closed at $31.41, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4579806 shares were traded. INVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $34.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $44.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 610.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.08M. Shares short for INVH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.48M with a Short Ratio of 19.75M, compared to 16.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INVH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $577.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.01M to a low estimate of $546.94M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $520.23M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $591M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $603.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.67M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.