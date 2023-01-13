DAR (Darling Ingredients Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $65.53 in the prior trading day, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed at $66.87, up 2.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947217 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

On September 12, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when van der Velden Jan sold 25,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,875,000 led to the insider holds 42,708 shares of the business.

Bullock John sold 12,374 shares of DAR for $1,023,330 on Jun 02. The EVP – Chief Strategy Officer now owns 109,496 shares after completing the transaction at $82.70 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, LONG JIM, who serves as the EVP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $80.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,020,500 and left with 48,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.86 and $5.53.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 30.60% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.