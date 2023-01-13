Denbury Inc. (DEN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) closed the day trading at $88.27 up 3.43% from the previous closing price of $85.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632747 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8542.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $108.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87.75 to $103.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DEN traded about 675.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DEN traded about 393.13k shares per day. A total of 51.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Shares short for DEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $6.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.95 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $398.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.5M to a low estimate of $362.54M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.74M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.34M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.