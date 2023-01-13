FTI (TechnipFMC plc): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $12.47 in the prior trading day, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $12.86, up 3.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6413397 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,800 led to the insider holds 138,545 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $13.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.06% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 18.57M, compared to 17.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.