Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) closed at $11.69 in the last session, up 9.25% from day before closing price of $10.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524478 shares were traded. GDYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDYN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $22 from $45 previously.

On November 01, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On July 30, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 30, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when CARNEY LLOYD sold 23,000 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 287,500 led to the insider holds 5,200 shares of the business.

CARNEY LLOYD sold 60,000 shares of GDYN for $753,000 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 648,709 shares after completing the transaction at $12.55 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, CARNEY LLOYD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,000 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 286,980 and left with 28,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has reached a high of $33.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDYN traded on average about 541.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 434.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GDYN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.12M to a low estimate of $78.5M. As of the current estimate, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.91M, an estimated increase of 55.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.16M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $55.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $308.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.28M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $382.1M and the low estimate is $368M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.