HCDI (Harbor Custom Development Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) closed at $0.65 in the last session, up 40.11% from day before closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440921 shares were traded. HCDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4684.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Walker Walter Frederick bought 1,000 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 15,017 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

Walker Walter Frederick bought 6,000 shares of HCDI for $10,015 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 74,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Walker Walter Frederick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,988 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCDI has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6227, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3210.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCDI traded on average about 57.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.62M. Insiders hold about 25.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 965.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 1.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.35M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194M and the low estimate is $194M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 129.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.