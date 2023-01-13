How is Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NYSE: NOG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $30.80 in the prior trading day, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at $31.39, up 1.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269092 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 259.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Rowling Robert B. sold 9,132 shares of NOG for $350,486 on Nov 14. The Former 10% Owners now owns 7,994 shares after completing the transaction at $38.38 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Akradi Bahram, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,000 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,106,819 and left with 1,696,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.93% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.64 and $6.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $10.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.84 and $9.16.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $396.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $508M to a low estimate of $345.9M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.35M, an estimated increase of 94.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.14M, an increase of 32.10% less than the figure of $94.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.76M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.9M, up 225.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.