HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) closed the day trading at $4.76 up 32.96% from the previous closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2338021 shares were traded. HTGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5496.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTGM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 16, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGM has reached a high of $51.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2111.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTGM traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTGM traded about 903.88k shares per day. A total of 0.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.73M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 369.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 163.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.65M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $14.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.