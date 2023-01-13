I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT).

The price of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) closed at $12.50 in the last session, up 4.87% from day before closing price of $11.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702090 shares were traded. BPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPT has reached a high of $26.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BPT traded on average about 364.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 435.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.40M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 500.73k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BPT is 3.78, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 27.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.