I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC).

After finishing at $39.48 in the prior trading day, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at $40.68, up 3.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728097 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $48 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 923.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 774.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.99, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 107.30% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $267.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.84M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.14M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.37M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.99M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.