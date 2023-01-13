I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).

After finishing at $10.15 in the prior trading day, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) closed at $10.73, up 5.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864974 shares were traded. OSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 02, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HEYER STEVEN J sold 23,676 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 236,985 led to the insider holds 813,250 shares of the business.

HEYER STEVEN J sold 65,116 shares of OSW for $662,686 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 836,926 shares after completing the transaction at $10.18 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, HEYER STEVEN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,200 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider received 54,374 and left with 902,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneSpaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 362.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 335.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 5.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $133.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.74M to a low estimate of $132.2M. As of the current estimate, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $27.91M, an estimated increase of 380.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.62M, an increase of 59.50% less than the figure of $380.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $485.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.03M, up 237.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.3M and the low estimate is $624.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.