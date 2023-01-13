IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) was $24.59 for the day, up 19.78% from the previous closing price of $20.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658746 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IGMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Tahir Misbah sold 3,801 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 76,020 led to the insider holds 27,090 shares of the business.

Takimoto Chris H sold 5,430 shares of IGMS for $103,080 on Dec 16. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 30,557 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Tahir Misbah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,283 shares for $18.98 each. As a result, the insider received 43,339 and left with 30,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1526.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $35.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.40.

Shares Statistics:

IGMS traded an average of 224.23K shares per day over the past three months and 183.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 30.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of -$1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.44. EPS for the following year is -$5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.01 and -$6.78.