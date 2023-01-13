In spite of Viper Energy Partners LP’s (NASDAQ:VNOM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed at $33.34 up 4.42% from its previous closing price of $31.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541456 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 455.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 85,000 shares for $33.45 per share. The transaction valued at 2,842,978 led to the insider holds 10,049,728 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 85,000 shares of VNOM for $2,842,978 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 10,049,728 shares after completing the transaction at $33.45 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, BX SWT ML Holdco LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 128,200 shares for $33.83 each. As a result, the insider received 4,337,173 and left with 10,134,728 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNOM has traded an average of 461.89K shares per day and 369.05k over the past ten days. A total of 74.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNOM is 1.96, from 0.27 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.02.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $235.9M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $128M, an estimated increase of 68.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.44M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $68.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $852.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.92M, up 68.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $807.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $969.2M and the low estimate is $659M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.