In the case of Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF), what’s next?

The closing price of Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) was $31.84 for the day, up 18.72% from the previous closing price of $26.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513448 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MORF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On March 31, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Rogers Bruce sold 10,000 shares for $41.03 per share. The transaction valued at 410,280 led to the insider holds 102,905 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $47.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.93.

Shares Statistics:

MORF traded an average of 240.56K shares per day over the past three months and 229.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 17.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 17.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.04 and -$4.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.79M, up 248.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -80.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.